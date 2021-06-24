CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol has released details on a fatal collision that happened on Tilley Road in Cleveland, SC Thursday afternoon.
Corporal Joel Hovis with South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the wreck happened at around 3:41 p.m.
The driver went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole and a tree, according to Hovis. The driver was flown to the hospital where they later died.
Information on the victim has not been released yet.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will update this story as more details are released.
More news: OCSO: Victim shot while operating a tractor near Coffee Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.