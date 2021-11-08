GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the crash that killed two victims along White Horse Road on Monday night.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at around 7:48 p.m. on Monday. Ridgeway said a driver operating a sedan was traveling north on White Horse Road when they crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV. The driver of the sedan passed away at the scene.
According to Ridgeway, a 7-year-old passenger in the SUV passed at the hospital following the crash. The two other people in the SUV were also transported to the hospital with injuries.
Earlier on Monday night, the Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died following the crash.
Deputies said they were attempting to stop the driver of the sedan when they collided with the SUV. According to deputies, they suspected that the suspect was driving under the influence of something.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
More news: Greenville Council moves forward with purchase of public safety building
(1) comment
Excellent news
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.