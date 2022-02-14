GENERIC- Deadly Crash

Laurens County, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers released details on the crash that killed one person near SC 92 this afternoon.

Troopers said the crash occurred at around 4:50 p.m. According to troopers, they were traveling east on SC 29 when they went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a ditch and fence before overturning. 

The Laurens County Coroner's Office confirmed earlier that they responded to the scene. No other information regarding the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

