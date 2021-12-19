LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released information on the fatal collision along I-385 south near McCarter Road.
Troopers said the crash took place at around 6:07 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to troopers, a sedan was traveling down the wrong side of the road when it hit a truck head-on. The truck then overturned and caught on fire.
According to troopers, the driver of the sedan sadly died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office confirmed that they responded to the crash to investigate.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic were blocked off due to the crash.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene but turned over the case once it was discovered that the crash took place in Laurens County.
