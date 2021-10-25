GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers investigated a multi-car collision that killed one victim along Easley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Monday morning, said South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. Ridgeway said two cars were traveling south on Easley Bridge Road when one of the drivers struck the other one while trying to change lanes. The driver that was hit then crossed over the center line and hit a third driver head-on.
The driver that crossed the center line was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital but later passed away. The driver that was hit head-on was also transported to the hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that they are also investigating this crash. They have not identified the victim yet.
This case remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
