Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the agency did not give approval to a non-profit group’s request to place “School Prayer Zone” signs near schools in Columbia.
The signs have been popping up recently on church properties in Richland County.
South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall released this statement on Thursday afternoon to clarify the agency’s position on the signs:
“SCDOT did not approve the signs,” said Hall. “The agency advised the group that the signs could not be placed on the public rights-of-way, nor could the design of the signs appear to be a traditional road sign in shape, color or otherwise in order to avoid confusing motorists. These signs are privately funded and placed on private property.”
