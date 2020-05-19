GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Traffic was backing up heavily along I-85 southbound Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clear multiple accidents.
While details on the crashes themselves remain limited, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was reporting that the initial incident occurred around 2:36 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Greenville County.
That was just one of nine reported accidents on the southbound side of the interstate. SCHP says the collisions occurred between mile marker 41-46.
Only one of the accidents has reported injuries thus far.
We are working to learn more, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
