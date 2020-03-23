SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that an accident along I-85 southbound has left the roadway completely blocked.
While details remain limited, troopers say the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 83.
All lanes are reportedly blocked in that area, and troopers say injuries are involved.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
