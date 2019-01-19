GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with SCHP are responding to a collision in Greenville County Saturday evening.
SCHP's website lists a collision at the intersection of Augusta Road and King Road that was reported around 7:20 p.m.
Duke Energy told a FOX Carolina photographer on scene a car hit a power pole, but there was no visible damage and no power lines fell.
The scene was near some trailer homes, but none were damaged.
