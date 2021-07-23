GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to crash involving a truck carrying logs in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on White Horse Road near Fairfield Road.
Witnesses at he scene say the roadway is currently blocked due to the truck falling over and heavy logs spilling into in the road.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene to learn more.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
