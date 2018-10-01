LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision on I-26 Eastbound.
The accident occurred around 10:13 p.m. near milemarker 52.
The roadway is currently blocked.
Troopers are also reporting an oveturned tractor-trailer near milemarker 56.
Injuries have been reported in the collision.
Troopers are asking drivers find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
