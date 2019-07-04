ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Storms roll through the Upstate, and already some trees have been reported down in Anderson County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one tree down on Harper Street, near Belton Highway, is blocking the roadway. Two other trees were felled in the county, but were cleared off of SCHP's live collision tracker website quickly.
We also found crews tackling a felled tree on Garren Road, and we're told power lines were taken with it as well.
As of writing, Duke Energy is not reporting any power outages in Anderson County, though some parts of the Upstate are seeing outages.
We're tracking the latest weather activity. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates.
