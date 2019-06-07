CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCHP says drivers need to "turn around, don't drown" as heavy rains roll through the area Friday night. Already, law enforcement agencies are shutting down roads that are being hit by flooding.
SCHP and dispatchers with Cherokee County confirm that no drivers are to approach Twin Bridge Road, near SC-11. Dispatchers tell us DOT officials and fire crews are en route to keep the road blocked off.
During flooding, drivers should not try to drive through water on roadways, and should seek alternate routes if they absolutely need to drive during heavy rain. If you see deep water, turn around. Additionally, do not ignore barriers and drive around them. Obey directions from authorities in order to get to your destination safely.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we track heavy rain rolling through the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.