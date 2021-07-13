GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that the area along Roper Mountain Road Extension and Pelham Rd. is closed due to a wreck with injuries.
Troopers say they are headed to the scene now.
The area will be closed until around 7:00 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
