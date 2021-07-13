Roper Mountain Rd. Extension Wreck

Firefighters respond to the scene of a wreck near Roper Mountain Rd. Extension and Pelham Rd. (Viewer submitted photo / July 13, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that the area along Roper Mountain Road Extension and Pelham Rd. is closed due to a wreck with injuries. 

Troopers say they are headed to the scene now.

The area will be closed until around 7:00 p.m., according to Highway Patrol. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

