UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash that happened on April 7 turned fatal almost a month later.
According to troopers, a driver in a Sedan was heading south on US 176 near Chapman Road when they ran into the rear of a legally parked Jonesville fire truck. The fire truck was unoccupied and tending to a vehicle fire when this happened.
Troopers said the driver in the Sedan was entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically extricated. The driver was then transported by EMS to the hospital.
SCHP said on April 30, the driver of the Sedan passed away.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Officials: One man dead after losing control of car in Great Smoky Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.