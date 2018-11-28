SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol says a school bus driver has been charged after a collision Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers said the accident happened at 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Burnett Road and Inman Road.
According to troopers, the school bus was at a stop sign at Inman Road before it tried to cross over Burnett. It is then that troopers said the bus struck the rear end of a 1993 Chevy pickup truck heading west down Burnett.
No injuries - of either party - were reported. However, troopers say the bus had twelve students on board.
Troopers say the driver has been charged with failure to yield to a stop sign.
