GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said they are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Greenville County.
We're told a pedestrian was on West Faris Road when they were hit by an unknown car just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. The driver left the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they passed away, according to troopers. The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
This is an ongoing investigation by Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 864-241-1000.
