SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A detour is in place as troopers respond to an overnight crash along I-26 in Spartanburg County that is blocking the interstate, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP said the crash involving two cars happened just after 2 a.m. near mile marker 14.5.
Troopers said drivers will take exit 10 and follow traffic to US 176 east back I-26 at exit 15.
This crash is currently under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Toccoa PD: Georgia bank robbery suspect arrested in Tennessee on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.