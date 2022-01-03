GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting several trees blocking roads across the Upstate.
Troopers say trees were reported in the roadway on Callison Highway near Callison Road in Greenwood County just after 3:30 a.m.
In Laurens County there are trees blocking Highway 56 and Musgrove Mill Road. This was reported at 4:25 a.m.
Trees are also blocking Fants Grove Road near Clemson Research Boulevard in Anderson County and Pine Street near Hart Street in Spartanburg County. These were both reported at 4:50 a.m.
We will continue to keep you updated on any other road blocks.
