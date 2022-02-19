ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died after a crash along I-85 South near mile marker 12.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday. According to troopers, the driver was traveling south on I-85 when they went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital by helicopter. However, they later passed away from their injuries.
No other information regarding the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
