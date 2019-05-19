SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A collision involving a deputy has been reported along Highway 29, Spartanburg County dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina.
The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. along East Blackstock Rd. and John B White Sr. Blvd., troopers report.
Dispatch did say the deputy is uninjured, but no details were given on the driver of the other vehicle.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for details.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reached out to FOX Carolina after a request regarding details. As of writing, SCHP can only say the MAIT team is investigating and that the collision is not fatal.
