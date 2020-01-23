SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg PD says one of their own officers was involved in an incident with a pedestrian Thursday evening.
Details were limited, but FOX Carolina confirmed with Maj. Art Littlejohn the incident unfolded on W. Main Street, near Forest Street.
Littlejohn says South Carolina Highway Patrol will be investigating. However, he could not confirm explicitly if the incident was a collision.
SCHP later confirmed the collision unfolded around 7:14 p.m. and told us the MAIT unit is investigating. Thus far, they do not report any fatalities, but the condition of the pedestrian is unknown as of now.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
