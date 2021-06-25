CLINTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in Laurens County.
According to SCHP, the accident happened on US-76 near Randall Drive. They go on to say the suspect identified as Richard Richardson has been arrested.
Richardson is charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a bodily injury, says SCHP.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we know more.
