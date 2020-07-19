ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one of their troopers had to take aim during an encounter with a suspect Saturday night.
In a news release, public affairs director Sherri Iacobelli says the trooper tried to pull over a car on US-176 in Orangeburg County, near Holly Hill, around 8:17 p.m. At first, the car stopped, but the driver sped off when the trooper got out of his own car.
Iaccobelli says a short pursuit entailed, and the suspect drove into a home's yard on Juniper Court near SC-310, hitting a wooden structure. She says the suspect exited the car with a firearm, and the trooper shot the suspect.
The suspect, who is not named as of writing, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured.
Iaccobelli says the State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating, and per standard policy the trooper is on administrative leave until the investigation has concluded. SCHP is referring all questions on the incident to SLED.
