SPARTANBURG, SC. (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer had overturned on Business 85 Tuesday night.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 2 heading northbound. Troopers say it happened near the exit ramp heading to I-26 east.
The double-decker truck was hauling several new cars- including many BMWs.
According to troopers, the clean up was expected to be extensive.
Luckily, troopers report no injuries occurred during the accident.
