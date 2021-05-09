SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer-downed multiple power poles in Spartanburg on Sunday, leaving many homes without power.
Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was trying to back out of a driveway when the top of the trailer got caught on powerlines. They say that the trailer brought down the powerlines but fortunately no one was injured during the incident.
According to Duke Energy's outage website, around 1800 customers are currently without power in the area. The site says that the estimated time for power to be restored is 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
More news: GDOT: crashed truck blocking all lanes on I-85 SB near Sandy Cross Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.