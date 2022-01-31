GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers confirmed that one person died following a collision along I-385 South near mile marker 24.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 8:12 p.m. on Monday.
According to troopers, the tractor-trailer operator was traveling south on I-385 when they struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian sadly passed away at the scene.
No other information regarding the pedestrian was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
