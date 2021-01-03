SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Detours are in place after state troopers say a tractor trailer slammed into a bridge in Spartanburg County Sunday afternoon.
Cpl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol says it unfolded at 4:41 p.m. He says the tractor trailer hit the SC-49 bridge (also known as Union Highway), and the driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash has forced drivers to seek alternate routes. All eastbound lanes were closed and drivers needed to enter back onto the interstate at the top of the ramp from SC-49 by using the eastbound on-ramp, or make a right turn to keep driving on SC-49.
SCDOT crews are on scene as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.