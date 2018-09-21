GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nobody was hurt Friday evening after a train clipped the rear end of a car.
Highway patrol troopers said the driver went over a train crossing near Edwards Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard and thought she was all the way through the crossing.
She didn't notice the lights for the crossing, however, and an oncoming train eventually hit her car.
Neither the driver nor train operator were injured in the collision.
