GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating three collisions, two of which are being blamed for roadway blockage Wednesday night.
According to SCHP's collision tracker website, two collisions were reported before 7:30 p.m. near White Horse Road and W. Blue Ridge Drive. One collision specifically is being blamed for blocking the roadway there.
Another collision nearby was also reported just after 7:40 p.m., albeit near the intersection of W. Blue Ridge Drive and Bertrand Terrace. This collision, along with one of the collisions reported near the intersection with White Horse Road, have injuries reported by troopers.
The scene was cleared by the time a FOX Carolina crew arrived. Details have not yet been released.
