SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Services for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died last weekend have been announced for this Saturday.
The SCHP announced Sunday that a trooper had died in an off-duty incident.
TFC Jesse D. Cannon, a member of the Troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit died Saturday, June 22, in Greenville around 2:30 pm, officials say.
Greenville County deputies said Monday they were called to investigate the death on Saturday at a home on Fews Bridge Road.
Deputies said investigators do not suspect foul play in Cannon's death.
TFC Cannon had served with SCHP since 2014. He was a K9 handler in Troop Three, which covers multiple Upstate counties.
The SCHP released this statement on Cannon's death.
“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”
SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”
Deputies said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Services for Trooper Cannon will be held on Saturday June 29 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church located at 1300 Locuse Road in Greer.
Memorials may be sent to: SC Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP), 2501 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205
