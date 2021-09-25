GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers arrested a suspect on Sunday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist on Saturday morning.
Troopers said the suspect, 25-year-old Samantha Rodriguez from Taylors SC, was charged with Felony leaving the scene of a collision involving death on Sunday. Troopers located Rodriguez at around 11:53 a.m. on September 26. She is currently at the Greenville detention center awaiting a bond hearing.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. The bicyclist was crossing Highway 183 from Montgomery Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist did not yield right away, according to Bolt.
The car left the scene following the crash, according to Bolt.
EMS transported the bicyclist to an area hospital, but they sadly passed away from their injuries.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the bicyclist was identified as 72-year-old Marion Anderson Jeter.
Bolt said this crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME 864 (682-7463.
