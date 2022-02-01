OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said one person passed away on Tuesday night following a hit-and-run along Whitewater Falls Road near Salem.
Troopers said the victim was traveling along Whitewater Falls Road when another driver hit the left side of their vehicle. This collision caused the victim's car to got off the right side of the road and hit multiple trees. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
According to troopers, the other driver fled the scene and they have no information regarding them. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 864-241-1000
