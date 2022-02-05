SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said an ambulance was involved in a crash near Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at around 6:53 a.m. on Saturday. The ambulance was traveling north on Anderson Mill Road when they were hit by another car traveling on Reidville Road.
According to troopers, both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash in ongoing, according to troopers
