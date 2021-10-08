SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian just after midnight on Wednesday.
Troopers said the collision happened at around 12:54 a.m. on October 6, along Whitney Street near Pine Street in Spartanburg.
According to troopers, The unknown driver was traveling north on Whitney Road when they struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The driver's vehicle may have damage to the front hood and fender, according to troopers.
Anyone with information regarding this is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME 864 (682-7463).
