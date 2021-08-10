LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says that they pursued a suspect on Tuesday night in Laurens County.
Troopers say that they tried to pull a driver over for speeding but they refused to stop. The driver led troopers on a pursuit before stopping farther down on I-385, according to troopers.
Troopers say they took the driver into custody, but they did not release any further information.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the pursuit, according to deputies.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
