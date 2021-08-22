GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash in Greenville County involving a car registered to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to Troopers, a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Blue Ridge Drive and truck was traveling west on Agnew when the Taurus hit the truck on the left side.
Troopers said the Ford Taurus was registered to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
