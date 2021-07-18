Officials respond to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Geer Highway in Travelers Rest (July 18, 2021).
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says they are responding to a scene on Geer Hwy. in Greenville County where a car crashed into a building.
Troopers say a person was driving northbound on Geer Highway, crossed the centerline and ran off the leftside of the roadway before hitting a building.
They say the person has minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
