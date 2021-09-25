GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday after a bicyclist has died.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. The bicyclist was crossing Highway 183 from Montgomery Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist did not yield right away, according to Bolt.
The car left the scene following the crash, according to Bolt.
EMS transported the bicyclist to an area hospital, but they sadly passed away from their injuries.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the bicyclist was identified as 72-year-old Marion Anderson Jeter.
According to troopers, the suspect car is white in color and will possibly have damage to the left front hood and fender.
Bolt said this crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME 864 (682-7463.
