GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a train and a car in Greenville County.
Troopers said at 2:03 a.m. a truck was hit by a train on tracks near Piedmont Highway and Lenhardt Xing.
We're told the road was blocked for some time but has since been cleared. There were also injuries reported.
This is all the information we have at this time.
