SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people from North Carolina have died after the car they were riding in flipped over on I-85 Thursday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision happened in the southbound lanes of the Interstate just 4 miles north of Spartanburg when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road.
The car overturned, and both driver and passenger died on scene.
We're told the driver, a 70-year-old was wearing a seat belt, but the 60-year-old passenger was not.
Both are from Shelby, N.C.
Their identities have not been released as of writing.
