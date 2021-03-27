GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that clean up is taking place along Piedmont Highway near White Horse Rd. and I-85 after two tractor trailers collided late Saturday morning.
The collision happened when a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer was driving east on Piedmont Highway and a 2015 freightliner attempted to turn left on an I-85 exit ramp to access the highway and struck the Volvo, troopers say.
According to SCHP, the driver of the freightliner collided directly with with the trailer portion of the 2019 Volvo tractor trailer.
The driver of the 2019 Volvo was transported to the hospital by EMS, troopers say.
