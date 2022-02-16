GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) announced that troopers charged an Upstate man following an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run.
Troopers said they responded to the crash along West Georgia Road on May 2, 2021. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Fabian Southerland. Sadly, Southerland was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Previously: Coroner identifies victim of fatal wreck along West Georgia Rd.
The SCHP MAIT team began investigating soon after the crash. According to troopers, they interviewed the suspect, Dusty Hall, but he denied being involved in the wreck. The MAIT team continued to investigate the crash until recently, when Stull admitted that he was the driver who caused the crash.
Stull was into custody on February 15 and charged with the following
- Leaving the Scene with Death
- Too Fast For Conditions
- No Drivers License
- Operating/Permitting Unregistered Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee
- Vehicle in Unsafe Mechanical Condition
He was denied bond at a hearing on Wednesday morning.
