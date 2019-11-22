COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol welcomed 40 new troopers into their ranks Friday with graduation ceremonies for Basic Classes 110 and 111.
During the ceremony, University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen delivered the keynote speech. Caslen thanked the new troopers for answering the call to serve and adding to the SCHP's number of troopers in the Palmetto State.
“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize these individuals as they begin their careers as officers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol,” Caslen said. “There is no higher calling than public service, and our community stands in appreciation of their sacrifice and dedication.”
SCHP Col. Chris Williamson Williamson reminded graduates that their oath of office represents “a noble and challenging undertaking that not everyone is equipped to take. The words you will recite are a reminder that law enforcement holds the public trust. We act with the authority afforded us by the people we have pledged to serve and protect.”
The 40 new graduates raise SCHP's numbers up to 805, along with an additional 39 troopers still in training. SCHP notes seven graduates were previously-certified officers, and all troopers are assigned to areas based on population, calls for service, and number of licensed drivers or registered vehicles in an area.
Basic 110's graduates include the following troopers from the Upstate:
- Giovanni M. Baker, Spartanburg
- Jacob P. Brown, Greenville
- Christopher R. Colberg, Pickens
- Anthony D. Crosby, Spartanburg
- Cody R. Duffie, Cherokee
- Casey S. Elrod, Oconee
- David J. Padgett, Laurens
- Zachariah L. Parham, Pickens
Basic 111's graduates include the following from the Upstate:
- Derald W. Black, Spartanburg
- Jeffrey W. Griffeth, Greenville
- Ian W. Hughes, Spartanburg
- Ches W. McCall, Greenwood
- Benjamin L. Minor, Greenwood
- Tyler L. Rogers
Additionally, three troopers from the Upstate were honored with special awards:
- Ian W. Hughes, of Spartanburg, was awarded the Colonel P.F. Thompson Outstanding Achievement Award. His assignment is in his hometown of Spartanburg.
- Jeffrey W. Griffith, of Greenville, received the Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award. He is assigned to his hometown of Greenville.
- Derald W. Black, of Spartanburg, was awarded the Major Israel Brooks Jr. Physical Fitness Award. He is assigned to his hometown of Spartanburg.
If you are interested in joining SCHP, click here.
