SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a suspect has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that killed a teen.
The Spartanburg Coroner's Office said Elijah Major, 18, was hit near the Spartanburg Co. skating rink Friday morning.
Major had just started working at the Holiday Inn Express said the hotel's General Manager, Shane Carlisle.
Carlisle said Major would have graduated in May and had a full scholarship to Wooster College. He was attending Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro, Ga. where he was finishing classes virtually.
"He was very rare. Big heart, always positive," said Carlisle.
Major's mom, Simona Major, told us her son would typically walk to work to get exercise. It's less than 2 miles between Major's Spartanburg home and his work.
Elijah's mother said her son was also a minister, involved in ROTC, and was waiting to get into the Naval Academy.
"He's always been there for me, he's a hard worker. He always wanted the best for me and for his family, like he always strived to get things done," she said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol were looking for information involving a black or dark color Nissan Sentra, that hit Major.
"I don't understand how you can have that on your conscience, I don't understand how you hit somebody and just keep going. Like either you did it intentional, but he doesn't know anybody around here. Why, why, what was the point. And why not stop," said Major.
On Saturday, troopers said the suspect, 24-year-old Casey Marie Schinestuhl, was charged with hit-and-run leaving a scene with death.
A bond hearing for Schinestuhl is set for 2 p.m.
