OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a 41-year-old woman died at Oconee Memorial Hospital this afternoon following a crash along Ebenezer Road.
Troopers said the driver was traveling west on Ebenezer Road when they went off the right side of the roadway and hit an open drain.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the woman was taken to hospital following the crash at 11:53 a.m. Sadly, she passed away at 12:51 p.m., according to Addis.
No other information regarding the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.