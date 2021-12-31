SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman in Spartanburg County sadly passed away in the hospital three days after getting into a crash, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
Troopers said on Dec. 28 around 8:18 p.m., a GMC SUV was traveling along Compton Bridge Road when the driver crossed over the center line and hit a Mazda SUV head-on. The Mazda SUV was then rear-ended by a pickup truck.
We're told the driver of each vehicle and a passenger in the Mazda SUV were all taken to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner's office said the passenger, Polly Jane Phillips, 75, sadly passed in hospital in the early morning hours on Dec. 31.
