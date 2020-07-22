COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina High School League Appellate Panel met Wednesday online to discuss a proposal that would modify traditional sports seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lexington District 1 proposed a two-part plan that would have schools playing four seasons with low and moderate risk sports during the fall and winter seasons. Moderate and high-risk sports would take place in two spring seasons.
The following modifications have been proposed for high school sports and seasons:
Fall Sept. 21–Nov. 27 (10 weeks)
- Girls Tennis (Moderate*)
- Girls Golf (Low) (Sept 7–Oct 30, 8 weeks)
- G/B Swim (Low/Moderate) (Sept 7- Oct 30, 8 weeks)
- Baseball (Moderate*)
- Softball (Moderate*)
- Girls Lacrosse (Moderate)
- Cross Country (Low)
- Winter Nov. 23–Jan. 29 (10 weeks)
- Girls Basketball (Moderate)
- Boys Basketball (Moderate)
- Spirit Cheer (Low)
Spring 1 Jan. 25–April 2 (10 weeks)
- Football (High)
- Volleyball (Moderate*)
- Competition Cheer (High)
- Spring 2 March 22–May 28 (10 weeks)
- Track (Low/Moderate)
- Wrestling (High)
- B/G Soccer (Moderate)
- Boys Golf (Low)
- Boys Tennis (Moderate*)
- Boys Lacrosse (High)
The plan also recommends shortening seasons and playoff rounds to accommodate four spots seasons during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Amount of Regular Season Contests Per Sport:
- Football — 6 V/JV
- Swim — 4 Meets
- Golf — 8 V / 4 JV
- Volleyball — 12 V / 8 JV
- Cross Country — 5 Meets
- Track — 5 Meets
- Tennis — 12 V / 8 JV
- Wrestling — 8 V / 4 JV
- Basketball — 16 V / 12 JV
- Lacrosse — 12 V / 8 JV
- Baseball/Softball — 16 V / 12 JV
- Soccer — 12 V / 8 JV
- Competitive Cheer — 4 Competitions
During Wednesday's meeting, the appellate panel said they'd be postponing a vote until August 10 at 11 a.m.
They say they need more information in order to make an informed decision. Therefore, the plan that has already been passed will be what school districts should plan on operating under for now - which means traditional fall sports will begin practices on August 17, 2020.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Charlotte's MSL franchise unveils new club name, crest and colors
Greenville Triumph players to don new "Together We Triumph" uniform patch promoting racial equality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.