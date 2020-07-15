(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, the South Carolina High School League held a zoom meeting to discuss sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The committee voted to proceed with sports in the fall, but with flexibility.
Members of the group discussed the possibility of football practices resuming in the next couple of weeks, but said that it doesn't seem likely since athletes currently aren't allowed to share balls or wear helmets at this time.
It was suggested by Lexington County that higher contact sports like football, wrestling and lacrosse be moved to the spring while lower contact sports like baseball, softball and swimming be moved to the fall.
Some members of the committee pointed out that the baseball and softball seasons were taken away last year due to the pandemic and by pushing them to the fall, it puts those same sports at risk of being interrupted again.
After a vote, the proposal by Lexington County was voted down.
During the meeting, a proposal by the Greenville County Schools Superintendent was brought up for a vote. The request was to suspend in-person workouts for student athlete's safety, but the proposal was ultimately voted down by the committee. Officials say it will be left up to the individual school districts as to if they want to hold in-person workouts.
According to the SCHSL, a total of 39 superintendents weighed on on in-person practices. Of those 39, 29 superintendents were in favor of suspending in-person practices.
During the meeting, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said guidelines were already in place that there should be no contact, including no passes being thrown or sharing of balls. As a result, the committee did not think a statewide mandate was necessary.
Singleton said the football schedule will be as follows:
- Sep. 11 - First game
- Oct. 23 - Last regular season game
- Oct. 30 - Four rounds of playoffs begin
- Nov. 20 - Championships
Singleton says challenges like transportation and facilities all have to be worked out in order to accommodate teams, but he stressed that if kids are back in school, they should have the opportunity to play sports.
More news: Coroner says domestic incident leads to one man being shot, killed in Belton; deputies say no charges anticipated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.