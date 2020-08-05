GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League executive committee unanimously approved a new plan for fall sports.
Under the updated plan, girls golf, swim and girls tennis would be allowed to begin practice on August 17. Cross country and volleyball would begin practice the following week, on August 24.
Football and competitive cheer can begin practicing on September 8. The start date for football was pushed back by about three weeks.
The proposed start for the official football season is now September 25.
A full breakdown of all the new dates for fall sports can be found below:
Local districts will be able to decide if they choose to participate, and the committee said there will be no penalty if teams are unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns.
The executive committee also passed a proposal that says the league will be allowed to submit a petition to the South Carolina Department of Commerce on a school's behalf regarding the amount of fans permitted in stands. Right now, Governor McMaster has limited the capacity of places such as sporting arenas to 250 people or 50% of the posted occupancy - whichever is less.
